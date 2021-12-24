ARCHBOLD — After a brief executive session to discuss candidate interviews for the District 6 vacancy, the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC) focused on recent passage of recent legislation in the Ohio Assembly for its December meeting on Tuesday evening.
Brian Baker, the legislative liaison for NwOESC provided a comprehensive legislative update that included Governor Mike DeWine’s signing into law SB 229, which became effective on Dec. 14, 2021.
The bill temporarily extends the deadline to April 30, 2022, for a school district to submit a blended learning model to the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) for the 2021-22 school year. It also requires a school district that implements a blended learning model to submit quarterly reports to the ODE.
SB 229 requires each district to complete and submit within 90 days of its signature “a remediation plan to address the learning loss students experience during the COVID-19 pandemic and it permits school districts to use an already submitted extended learning plan or local use funds to satisfy the remediation plan.
Concerning remote learning, under SB 229, each district is permitted to adopt a resolution that provides such learning upon parental request. The resolution passed by the district had to be sent to the ODE by Dec. 15, 2021.
Any quarantined students in traditional district schools that adopt the remote learning resolution must be permitted to use online learning during the period of quarantine, as well.
Some other concerns addressed by the bill are:
● exemption of districts from retaining a student under the Third Grade Reading Guarantee for the 2021-22 school year. Conversation between parent and teacher must be considered in the decision to retain a student.
● prohibition if the use of the chronic absenteeism measure on the state report card for the 2021-22 school year.
● addition of two school district superintendents and a school principal to the state report card review committee that represent urban, suburban and rural school districts.
● addition of a representative from a community school to the state report card review committee.
● requirement of the ODE to calculate an adjusted four-year graduation rate for those students who were continuously enrolled in the same district or building in grades nine-12.
● exemption for an online learning school from the current law requirement that school administrators develop an emergency management plan for each building under their control.
● require a public school to integrate the study of economic and financial literacy into one or more existing social studies credits or into the content of another class for students graduating between 2022-2025
A second piece of education legislature, SB 166, was also sent to the governor’s desk for signature. The bill would establish the student pathways for career success grant program and require the state to create a program that establishes financial incentives for Ohio businesses to provide work-based learning experiences for students enrolled in career-technical education programs.
The bill would also modify the OhioMeansJobs-Readiness Seal to include a student completing 250 hours of a work-based learning experience that is either approved by a business advisory council or aligned to the career-technical pathway approved by ODE in which the student is enrolled.
SB 166 also replaces a district’s or school’s enrolled ADM with the sum of enrolled ADM for all districts and schools within the career technical planning district as a factor in computing career awareness and exploration funds. It permits career-technical schools to use remote or digital learning and requires joint vocational school districts to be included in revenue-sharing agreements from a CRA.
In other news, the board:
• received donations from Kenneth and Linda Esterline to the Franklin B. Walter Celebration and Scholarships — $100.00
• accepted resignations: Valerie Badenhop, paraprofessional, effective Dec. 6; Sondra Haase, paraprofessional, effective Nov. 29; Madison Jacobs, speech therapist, effective Jan. 2, 2022; Jenna Pauley, paraprofessional, effective Dec. 31; Allison Schaffner, paraprofessional, effective Dec. 31; Julie Sensenig, paraprofessional, effective Dec. 8.
• established the organizational meeting for January 25, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the NwOESC Conference Room. Brian Baker will serve as president pro-tempore. The regular January meeting will immediately follow.
• recognized outgoing board members for their service to Northwest Ohio ESC: Ronald Crawford, 17 years; and Diane Wyse, 10 years (See photo).
• entered into executive session for the purpose of consideration of the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or a public official was taken. Superintendent and Treasurer evaluations were addressed. No further action was taken.
• commended Pettisville Superintendent Josh Clark for his role in arranging “The Voice” winner, Girl Named Tom, to perform for the district in a surprise assembly.
