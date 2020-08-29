ARCHBOLD — The Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center governing board met Aug. 25, hearing about CARES Act funding and a potential shortage of substitute staff.
Superintendent Kerri Weir shared that the State Controlling Board approved the release of $15.3 million in federal CARES Act funding for ESCs. Under this federal funding stream, ESCs will be able to claim reimbursement for allowable expenditures back to March 13, the date of the federal emergency declaration.
Earlier this month, the governor indicated masks were being made available to public schools by the Ohio EMA/Department of Public Safety and ODE, with delivery assistance from ESCs. NwOESC is coordinating the distribution to member districts and our vocational school, with each district receiving an amount equivalent to their student ADM and teacher full-time equivalent.
In anticipation of a potential substitute shortage, the business office has ramped up recruitment efforts through upcoming area newspaper ads including The Crescent-News.
This year, substitutes are being provided information from the Ohio Department of Health – COVID-19 Health and Prevention Guidance for K-12 Schools, and are being directed to review the restart plans publicized by each district as applicable. Additional online training through Public School Works may be forthcoming.
OSBA legislative liaison Brian Baker shared updates regarding CARES funding, Broadband Connectivity Grants, and guidance soon to be released from the Ohio Department of Education on serving students with disabilities during the public health crisis of COVID-19.
Director of technology and operations Chad Rex highlighted the efforts of the technology department to help staff prepare for the new school year. New iPads were deployed to psychologists for assessments, the Opportunity School was relocated into the IEC through the hard work of Corey Todd and Chuck Lero, staff equipment was replaced or updated, and website and mobile app work was accomplished this month.
In personnel matters, the board okayed the resignations of Garrett Dempsey, paraprofessional; Pamela Loeffler, paraprofessional; and Raellen Merritt, intervention specialist. Okayed were certified limited and classified limited contracts for several staffers.
The board approved at no cost to the ESC the engagement of the law firms of Brennan Manna and Diamond and Ennis Britton to file a proof of claim on behalf of the ESC in the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy in the United States Bankruptcy Court.
In other business, the board:
• approved agreements with Anthony Wayne Local Schools, Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West, Napoleon Area City Schools, Otsego Local Schools and Paulding Exempted Village Schools.
• hired 21st Century site coordinators, teachers and program assistants, as well as numerous substitute staffers, and bus and van drivers.
• approved an agreement with Dynamix Energy Services to install a 280kw DC solar array, temperature control replacements and LED Lighting retrofits at the ESC’s Nolan Parkway/Archbold facility, as well as a new boiler system at the IEC.
• okayed a resolution that effective immediately and continuing through Dec. 31, the board authorizes employees to use available paid leave to supplement the amount of pay they receive under the FFCRA while using the emergency paid leave benefit when they are not otherwise entitled to receive their full wage. This option will be provided upon request of the employee. Use of paid leave to supplement an employee’s pay must be consistent with board policies that define how such leave may be used.
• approved a resolution for Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center to opt out of career-technical education for students in grades 7-8 for the 2020-21 school year, and submit waiver as required by ODE.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.