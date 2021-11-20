ARCHBOLD — At the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC) board meeting recently, COVID “Mask to Stay” guidelines were discussed as well as several pieces of Ohio legislation.
Brian Baker, the liaison for legislation reported on several legislative items including SB 135 which, if passed, would require school districts to include in career advising policies information on career fields with associate degrees and certificates, provide info on the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, and require districts to adopt a free speech policy that includes a process for filing complaints. Right now, the bill is in committee and has had a second reading. It would need a third reading before moving to the senate floor.
A second bill that Baker highlighted was SB 248, which has also had a second hearing in committee, and requires, rather than permits, a school district to provide a moment of silence each school day.
In the House, reported Baker, sponsor testimonies were held on HB 403, which, if passed, would require school district superintendents to file a report with the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) regarding any teacher who retired or resigned under threat of disciplinary investigation.
According to Jill Gilliland, the director of special education, there are some difficulties at enforcing the “Mask to Stay” policy for some classes and individuals.
Preschool rule changes have been implemented according to Gilliland and these include preschool classroom types and itinerant teacher caseload changes that came into effect this school year. However, the “Mask to Stay” guidelines may not always apply to preschools located in public schools.
“As COVID cases and/or contacts arise, the special education teams continue to work closely with district administration and local health departments to implement procedures and communications to address each situation,” said Gilliland.
Treasure/CFO, Homer Hendricks updated the board on the annual audit currently underway. He also shared that he is working with NWOCA on a replacement for the JOBS Listserv system that was taken down late in the summer. Hendricks also discussed beginning the program cost estimate review for the mid-year updates to be shared with districts in January.
In the tech realm, new copiers and printers at the main office building has been completed according to director of technology and operations, Chad Rex. As well, 50 Chromebooks for IEC students have been delivered and Corey Todd has completed the set up and will be deploying in the near future.
Rex stated “Larry Davis has been working with the sub-contractors on the final stages of the solar array. The fencing contractor has recently completed work and the landscape contractor will begin as soon as possible.”
He added “Chuck Lero has moved outlets in the sewage pump house because of corrosion tripping the breaker and he replaced the water jet pump/motor for the water system.”
Lero has also been working with contractors on heating system troubleshooting that is related to the implementation of the new system.
Rex shared that he is working with Chuck and Jestine Curry to update the IEC cafeteria with tables and seating. They are also working with contractors to generate quotes for enhancing our surveillance system and door access system related to a grant opportunity.
Superintendent Kerri Weir shared in her report that NwOESC has been designated for the sixth year in a row as a High Performing Educational Service Center (ESC). All ESCs in Ohio achieved this designation for FY22 (based on FY21 data), further reinforcing the effective model of shared services for quality and efficiencies.
Weir said, “In total, our five selected primary services — visual impairment services, speech therapy, gifted supervision, occupational therapy and school psychology — demonstrated a 17.55% total cost savings, or about $842,936, to member districts. NwOESC provides many other services equally valuable and cost effective.” Statewide, ESCs demonstrated $75,345,360 in cost savings, according to the report.
Weir acknowledged what Gilliland had said about the “mask to stay” policy: “NwOESC is finding that not all preschools located in public schools are able to utilize the ‘Mask to Stay’ guidelines and continues to work through situations on a case by case basis. Many thanks to our Special Education Department and Kathy Soards for their constant communication and collaboration with school administration and health departments.”
The board entered into executive session for the purpose of consideration of the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or a public official was taken. No further action was taken.
In other news, the board:
• approved a Health Reimbursement Arrangement (HRA) Plan to be offered in conjunction with the High Deductible Healthcare Plan (HDHP) for eligible employees. Eligible employees are only those enrolling in the HDHP who are not permitted under law to contribute to a Health Savings Account.
• approved resolution for temporary expansion of the employment of substitute teachers effective through June 30, 2022 per SB1.
• approved providing speech therapist services to Defiance City Schools and St. John Lutheran School for the period of Aug. 15, 2021-June 15, 2022.
• accepted the retirement of Betty Pacheco, OMEC migrant recruiter, effective Nov. 12.
• accepted resignations of Andrea Eicher, paraprofessional, effective Nov. 19; Valerie Gerdeman, paraprofessional, effective Nov. 26; and Krystal Mitchell, paraprofessional, effective Oct. 29.
