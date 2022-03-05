ARCHBOLD — Ohio House activity and teacher of the year nomination were a few of the items discussed on a packed agenda at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC) meeting on Tuesday.
Brian Baker, legislative liaison reported that hearings are now taking place on HB290, the “Backpack” bill. The bill establishes a savings fund for each student to be used for private school vouchers and would potentially change the way funding is allocated to schools.
Baker also reported that the Ohio Redistricting Commission voted to approve the state legislative district maps by a 4-3 vote. The approved maps did not receive bipartisan support, which makes the approved maps effective for only four years.
Finally, he reported that the Ohio ESC Association (OESCA) is requesting that school districts work with their ESCs to complete a survey regarding the impact of the new definition of “integrated classroom” as it pertains to preschool special education rules.
In order to assess the statewide impact of the rules, an informational/tutorial PowerPoint (PPT) presentation has been developed with embedded links to a survey that OESCA is requesting districts with preschool programs to complete. OESCA is asking its members to work with school districts and the staff that administer preschool programs to complete the survey by March 7.
Superintendent Kerri Weir shared that the Ohio Department of Education has awarded NwOESC a grant of approximately $1.13 million to provide additional support to member districts through FY24. The grant, Extended Learning/Learning Recovery Phase 2, will be used to build capacity in the areas of reading/dyslexia, math and social-emotional supports as well as to provide professional development to area educators.
The 2023 Ohio Teacher of the Year nominations are open Feb. 1-April 8, 2022. The program elevates the teaching profession by identifying exceptional teachers, celebrating their work both inside and outside of the classroom and providing opportunities for professional growth, leadership and advocacy.
Nominees must hold a professional Ohio educator license, work full-time with a minimum of five years of teaching experience in a state-approved public school, community school or career center. They also must work directly with students at least 50% of the time, have no previous recognition with the Ohio Teacher of the Year program, and plan to continue in active teaching status.
Anyone may nominate a teacher. School administrators, colleagues, community members, parents or students may submit a nomination for one or multiple teachers from a district or school building through this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/7JWWMWK. Regional and state award winners are selected in the summer and fall.
In other news, the board also:
• entered into executive session for the purpose of consideration of the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee, or official.
• accepted the following donations: $500 from New Hope Community Church to Summer Honors Academy Meals; and $250 from Xperience Church to Summer Honors Academy Meals.
• approved an agreement to provide to Hicksville Exempted Village Schools, Guidance Counselor Services for the period of Feb. 7-June 30, 2022.
• approved an agreement to provide to Wauseon Exempted Village Schools, Treasurer/Chief Financial Officer Search Services for the period from Feb.4, 2022 until filled, or until such time as both Wauseon and NwOESC terminate the agreement.
• approved annual service agreements for 2022-23 school year with schools including: Ayersville Local Schools, Bryan City Schools and Central Local Schools.
