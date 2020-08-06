ARCHBOLD — Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board met July 28.
The board heard that the Ohio Controlling Board met recently and approved a request to appropriate $50 million in CARES Act funding to provide grant payments to public and private schools to support connectivity for in-need students and create the BroadbandOhio Connectivity Grant Program.
The program will create a matching grant program for school districts, joint vocational school districts, educational service centers, community schools, STEM schools and nonpublic schools. Funds can be used to support connectivity for in-need students. Connectivity can be in the form of individual hotspots, in-home enterprise solutions, mobile hotspots or internet-connected devices and will require a 1-1 match.
Superintendent Kerri Weir reported that several events are coming up to support the start of the school year, including a bus and van driver in-service (Aug. 3, virtual event); NwOESC administrators’ conference (Aug. 7, virtual event); and NwOESC annual fall staff meeting (Aug. 11, virtual event with packet/materials pick up that same week).
In personnel matters, the board approved the following resignations: Ashlyn Dunlap, paraprofessional; Tori Flower, paraprofessional; Skeat Hug, paraprofessional; McKenzee Schaffner, paraprofessional; Jenison Vincent, instructional assistant; and Lindy Zeigler, school psychologist.
Hired were 21st Center site coordinators, teachers, program assistants, specialized education assistants, bus and van drivers.
Approved were agreements with Ayersville Local Schools, Defiance County Juvenile Probation, Henry County Common Pleas Court-Juvenile Division, Liberty Center Local Schools, Northwood Local Schools, St. John Lutheran School, St. Paul Lutheran School and St. Richard Catholic School.
In other business, the board:
• learned that OSBA fall events are going to be held virtually this year.
• accepted a $100 donation from New Hope Community Church to the IEC activity fund.
• okayed certified administrative, certified limited and classified limited contracts.
• approved a motion to commend Lyndsey Eckley for her selection as 2021 Ohio Teacher of the Year for State Board District 1
• approved numerous handbooks.
• okayed the payment of the 2020-21 Interstate Migrant Education Council annual participation fee to the Council of Chief State School Officers as fiscal agent with Title I-C migrant grant funds.
• okayed the purchase of water operation services including weekly site visits/Ohio EPA liaison/monitoring schedule requirements; monthly submittal of operating report to EPA; and additional services as needed for emergency/additional EPA requirements. Services will be provided by Derek Schultz, certified water operator, to the Independence Education Center/Opportunity School campus effective Aug. 1.
