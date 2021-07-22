ARCHBOLD — On Tuesday, the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center's Governing Board held its organizational meeting at 6:30 p.m.
After President Nona Rupp called the meeting to order, Ohio School Board Association (OSBA) liaison, Brian Baker, reported that the Ohio legislature had passed bills of interest, HB 244 and SB 52.
Baker also reported that the State Board of Education established 683 as the score for third-grade English language arts assessment, and appointed Deputy Superintendent John Richard to interim state superintendent. Richard's new position begins Sept. 25, 2021.
OSBA Student Achievement Liaison, Dr. Christine Smallman reported on strategies for easing students into in-person learning after the pandemic. Smallman also reported on different methods to engage students in both settings in-person as well as remote learning.
According to Chad Rex, Director of Technology and Operations, a new system for technology requests are being developed. The new system will include maintenance and room requests. Along with regular maintenance and operations, Rex reported that a contingency plan was being updated for the heating and cooling systems.
The board also:
• approved agreement with Hicksville schools to provide NwOESC paraprofessional services, Aug. 15, 2021-June 15, 2022.
• approved NwOESC would provide Archbold schools extended school year tutor services, June 14-Aug. 21, 2021.
• approved NwOESC to provide Bowling Green and Eastwood schools visual impairment services, Aug. 15, 2021-June 15, 2022.
• approved NwOESC to provide Divine Mercy Catholic school emergency assistance to non-public schools services, July 1, 2021-Sept. 30, 2023.
• accepted resignations of: Lisa Elrod, Kristy Aeschliman, Sara Fogt, Hilary Moore, Kelly Overfield, Abbey Peters and Troy Slattman - all effective July 31, 2021. Lynae Waidelich - effective Aug. 1, 2021.
• accepted updated list of bus drivers, new contracts for teachers and volunteers, administrators, substitute paraprofessionals and student teachers/interns.
• adopted several handbooks for the 2021-22 school year.
• heard report of Superintendent Kerri Weir, who indicated several grants awarded.
The next meeting is scheduled for August 24, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at the NwOESC, 205 Nolan Parkway, Archbold.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.