ARCHBOLD — The Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC), which serves Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties, recently recognized some outstanding academic achievements. Local students, honored teachers, and honored special education providers along with their nominators gathered at the NwOESC offices in Archbold for the event.
On Monday evening at 7 p.m., Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic scholarships were awarded to:
• Defiance County: Wade Liffick (Defiance); Marissa Sims (Central Local); Quinn Horn (Northeastern); Maci Froelich (Ayersville); and Emily Harmon (Hicksville — county winner).
• Fulton County: Andrew Eberle (Wauseon); Drew Beauregard (Fayette); Lyla Heising (Pettisville); Abigail Short (Archbold); Hailey Creps (Pike-Delta-York); and Owen Cromly (Evergreen-county and overall winner).
• Henry County: Ethan Rohrs (Patrick Henry); Addison Casillas (Holgate); Ella Fox (Napoleon); Lucy Jones (Liberty Center); and Brendan Degryse (Four County Career Center-county winner).
• Williams County: Jamie Chester (Millcreek-West Unity); Erin Elser (North Central); Holly Stark (Edgerton); Kaden Cummins (Montpelier); Olivia Mitchell (Edon); Bailey Short (Stryker); and Ethan Psurny (Bryan-county winner).
To be eligible, students had to be a high school senior enrolled in a public school district — local, city or exempted village — within the ESC’s service region. Recipients demonstrated outstanding academic achievement as indicated by high school grades, test scores, school activities, awards and community involvement.
The Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award Program was established by the Ohio Educational Service Center Association (OESCA) to promote and recognize outstanding academic achievement and is named in honor of Dr. Franklin B. Walter, who served as State Superintendent of Education for Ohio from March 1977-August 1991. Throughout his career, Dr. Walter exemplified concern for young people and dedicated his life to the improvement of education in Ohio.
NwOESC supports the Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award Program. However, they have expanded the recognition to include locally awarded scholarships.
One outstanding senior in each district receives a scholarship award of $250; while one winner from each county receives a scholarship award of $500. In addition, one overall four-county area winner, along with his/her guests, enjoys an exclusive invitation to the statewide recognition luncheon at the Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center, 100 Green Meadows Drive S., Lewis Center, OH 43035, where they will be awarded a plaque and additional $250 in scholarship monies.
To promote teaching excellence along with student achievement, one teacher is recognized from each district. The applying student is asked to write a tribute to the teacher who has been the most positive influence on the student’s success in school.
This year’s honored teachers were:
• Defiance County: Teresa Edmonds (Ayersville); Kevin Sims (Central Local); Eric Roberts (Defiance); Donna Lysaght (Hicksville); and Traci Flory (Northeastern Local).
• Fulton County: Beth Yoder (Archbold); Luke Rosen (Evergreen); Dave Stoltzfus (Fayette); Rebecca Dorosz (Pettisville); Michelle Egan (Pike-Delta-York); Joshua Eppert (Swanton); and Chad Burt (Wauseon).
• Henry County: Matt Geiger (Four County Career Center); Bradley Hurst (Holgate); Brandon Readshaw (Liberty Center); Lindy Seagrave (Napoleon); and Christine Tussing-Bean (Patrick Henry).
• Williams County: Steph Mazur (Bryan); Kristine Manning (Edgerton); Sharon Hunt (Edon Northwest); Eric Cooper (Millcreek-West Unity); Lisa Tippin (Montpelier); Aubrie Ridinger (North Central); and Matt Arnos (Stryker).
The NwOESC also honors a special education provider from each county for the work done on behalf of students with disabilities across Northwest Ohio. Providers are nominated by area districts through a written process each January. Those winners by county were: Karl Schrag (Defiance); Samantha Schmidt (Fulton); Hailey Nusbaum (Henry); and Coleen Smith (Williams).
