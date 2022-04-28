ARCHBOLD — The Northwest State Community College (NSCC) board met in regular session Friday and was updated on the master plan at the campus.
Representatives from BDHP Architecture and Poggemeyer Design Group, the firms hired to work on the master plan project for the school, were on hand for a presentation. Tom Sens and Sonny Hamizdeh provided the updates on behalf of the firms.
The Campus Master Plan consists of needed updates to buildings B (classrooms and NSCC administration), A (classrooms, library, bookstore and miscellaneous offices), and E (the STEM and industrial tech wing).
Additionally, the atrium space and landscaping improvements were also discussed.
The school’s master plan vision is “to create an innovative, accessible, and sustainable campus environment that embodies ‘Your Community’s College’ through highly desired and energized experiences provided to Northwest State Community College’s students, faculty and staff.” The team noted the project is nearing 50% completion, with the rest of the work expected to take place in the coming months.
NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez has established what is termed a “big hairy audacious goal” or “BHAG” for the college’s healthcare programs’ enrollment over the course of the next year. The established goal is to have 225 students enrolled in various healthcare programs by spring commencement 2023.
Speaking on progress of the goal, Executive Vice President Albert Lewis Jr. noted that compression planning has been used, seeking out helpful feedback and direction from internal and external stakeholders. The next step in the goal is to assign responsibilities and timetables for completion of various projects, which range from increased specific-program marketing to the potential establishment of new credit and non-credit healthcare offerings that will be relevant to area healthcare partners, and provide immediate career path opportunities for students.
Dr. Hernandez has noted that increasing the number of learners in healthcare partners is a direct way for Northwest State to serve the region as “your community’s college.”
In other news, the board:
• approved the employment of Kristen Davis as adult studies coordinator, Aimee Thorpe as human resources generalist, and Lisa Spiess as registrar assistant.
• approved the promotion to bookstore supervisor for Rachelle Durham.
• approved the transfer to cook for Matt Gomez
• approved miscellaneous employment contracts and two resignations.
