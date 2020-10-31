ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College will host it virtual Discover NSCC Day on Nov. 7 from 9-10:30 a.m.
It provides a great way for everyone to explore how the college can help connect students to education, training, and ultimately access to career opportunities.
“Northwest State offers such a diverse set of degree and certificate programs, as well as a great Bachelor’s Bound transfer pathway,” said Terri Lavin, director of admissions. “At Discover NSCC Day, we will have helpful information for students of all ages. At this Discover NSCC Day event, people will be able to see why NSCC is your community’s college.”
Discover NSCC Day is typically an in-person open house event, but due to recent county health data, and a surge of COVID-19 cases, NSCC has pivoted to provide the entire event as a live Zoom conference.
Attendees will receive all the information about becoming a NSCC student in this virtual environment.
Those attendees also will be entered for an opportunity to win one of two $500 scholarships. NSCC student services representatives from advising, admissions and financial aid will be available to answer questions and share valuable information, as well as the respective academic divisions.
Discover NSCC Day is a free fully-virtual event, and open to the public. For more information on the event (including the Zoom link and academic division videos), visit NorthwestState.edu/discover-nscc or call the NSCC admissions office at 419-267-1320.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.