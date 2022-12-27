ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College (NSCC) has received two grants — one targeting certain parts of the population — and the other for campus security.
The so-called “Choose Ohio First” grant of $720,000 for fiscal year 2023 is provided by the government and the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE).
The award letter noted that the state is providing $28 million to various educational institutions for this funding cycle. It also indicated that ODHE has committed more than $161.3 million over the past four years to STEM and STEM Education scholarships.
According to a press release issued by NSCC, “the target populations for the program will include women, youth aging out of foster care and long-term unemployed individuals, focusing on people of color from rural northwest Ohio counties. The proposed project will increase accessibility for underrepresented populations to enroll and attend NSCC, to earn certificates and/or degrees that lead to great, local in-demand career opportunities. It will also support a diverse, highly-skilled workforce pipeline that spurs growth and prosperity while providing students with opportunities for upward mobility.”
The certificate and degree programs that were included in NSCC’s Choose Ohio First application will provide the training that students need to gain employment in advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, agricultural and design, among other fields. The selected academic programs include:
• associate degree programs: electrical engineering technology, electro-mechanical engineering technology, mechanical engineering technology, cybersecurity and network administration, and visual communications and graphic design.
• certificate programs: plastics manufacturing, computer technician, cybersecurity, agronomy and agribusiness.
NSCC also has received a $149,700 state grant for campus safety.
The Campus Safety grant from ODHE will help improve the overall physical security and safety of the NSCC campus, according to a press release.
NSCC may utilize grant funding to upgrade and/or expand security areas including:
• campus surveillance system, to further improve facial clarity of persons entering and exiting campus for identification purposes.
• command center in the campus police office (video, display).
• expanding on existing campus lock-down system to incorporate building to building movement in the case of a lock-down.
• intercom system, to allow for better instant communication to the entire campus in event of emergency.
“Jointly administered with the Department of Public Safety, this is believed to be the first statewide program of its kind in Ohio history,” the ODHE award letter, dated Nov. 21, said about the grant. “We are grateful that Gov. DeWine proposed this new funding and that the General Assembly affirmed its support in the latest capital bill.”
“This campus safety grant award will allow NSCC to upgrade technology that is critical to ensuring our learners’ safety,” stated Ashley Pere, NSCC director of grants development.
