ARCHBOLD — The U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) Office of Apprenticeship recently recognized Northwest State Community College as an apprenticeship ambassador.
The DOL’s initiative seeks to create a national network of employers, labor organizations, industry associations, program sponsors, educators, workforce intermediaries, community-based organizations and other stakeholders to serve as champions for expanding and diversifying registered apprenticeship.
Northwest State’s director of workforce development and innovative learning, Tori Atkinson, commented on the new designation.
“Northwest State proudly uses the ‘your community’s college’ tagline, and this award shows how dedicated we are to working with businesses throughout the region, as well as individuals to provide needed training and education to build a stronger employee/employer pipeline to boost our region’s economy now and in the future,” she said.
Apprenticeship ambassadors partner with the U.S. Department of Labor to:
• promote and expand awareness of the benefits of registered apprenticeship in the U.S. for industry, employers, career seekers, educators and communities.
• identify and scale innovative practices and partnerships to modernize, strengthen and accelerate the adoption of registered apprenticeship.
• increase access and support for underrepresented and underserved populations in registered apprenticeship including women, youth, people of color, rural communities, justice-involved individuals and people with disabilities.
• communicate the business case for registered apprenticeship as a mainstream workforce strategy for high-demand industries and creating opportunities for good jobs for all Americans across the economy.
