ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College has received a grant from the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) for technology.
ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College has received a grant from the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) for technology.
According to a recent press release from the college, the amount of the grant totaled $91,700 and will help support the Regionally Aligned Priorities in Developing Skills (RAPIDS) program, an initiative of the ODHE.
The college will purchase a robotic welder for its STEM and industrial technologies division with the monies. The proposal was submitted by a consortium of educational partners, including the college.
Ashley Pere, NSCC director of grants development, noted, “NSCC works closely with our industry and educational partners to develop projects that serve the workforce needs in our region. This RAPIDS award will provide equipment that enhances our ability to train for in-demand occupations in the advanced manufacturing sector.” The Northwest Ohio Regional Training Hub (NORTH) Consortium of Educational Partners is a group of state and private higher education institutions and Ohio Technical Centers. They work together to address shared education joint workforce development and economic sustainability goals for the Northwest Ohio region.
Representatives from the consortium have coordinated equipment sharing and training opportunities, engaged collectively with business partners, helped to supply the region with personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic and most recently, developed a sixth RAPIDS project focused on additive and advanced manufacturing, as well as cyber security. The NORTH Consortium has designed a project that targets the workforce needs of regional advanced manufacturing industry. The equipment requested within this proposal will further the consortium’s capabilities to educate and train the growing robotics and additive manufacturing workforce, with a corresponding focus on cybersecurity in industrial environments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.