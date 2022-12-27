ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College (NSCC) has received a state grant for campus safety.
The Campus Safety grant from the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) is in the amount of $149,700. It will help improve the overall physical security and safety of the NSCC campus.
NSCC may utilize grant funding to upgrade and/or expand security areas including:
• campus surveillance system, to further improve facial clarity of persons entering and exiting campus for identification purposes.
• command center in the campus police office (video, display).
• expanding on existing campus lock-down system to incorporate building to building movement in the case of a lock-down.
• intercom system, to allow for better instant communication to the entire campus in event of emergency.
The ODHE award letter, dated Nov. 21, said about the grant: "Jointly administered with the Department of Public Safety, this is believed to be the first statewide program of its kind in Ohio history. We are grateful that Gov. DeWine proposed this new funding and that the General Assembly affirmed its support in the latest capital bill."
"This campus safety grant award will allow NSCC to upgrade technology that is critical to ensuring our learners' safety," stated Ashley Pere, NSCC director of grants development.
