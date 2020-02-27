ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College received a $513,000 investment from JobsOhio to enhance and expand the college’s workforce education and development efforts throughout northwest Ohio.
This is part of a $1.5 million investment JobsOhio is making in the region, with the expressed goal of “increasing the number of workers with in-demand skills to power northwest Ohio manufacturers.” The specific programs at Northwest State that will be featured are machining and industrial automation maintenance, both of which are existing short-term certificate programs that are in high demand in the region.
According to JobsOhio, this $1.5 million investment “will support a regional marketing effort, driving interest and enrollment into existing programs, and go toward eight education providers to ensure the institutions have the equipment, instructional expertise and tools that align with the area’s industry needs.”
JobsOhio also noted its work with the Regional Growth Partnership (RGP), the economic development partner for JobsOhio in the area. Through this collaboration, JobsOhio “engaged with 30 manufacturing businesses in the region to map critical skills, identify employer needs, and assess the education landscape and capacity to fill those job requirements.”
The $1.5 million investment made by JobsOhio will benefit a total of eight educational institutions, and is new money to the area for workforce education, training and development. Meanwhile, RGP and OhioMeansJobs recently highlighted their $2.3 billion capital investment in a total of 124 projects, creating more than 4,000 new jobs, and retaining more than 20,000 retained jobs — all in our region. The investment in education will further strengthen the pipeline between Northwest State and area employers, and is lauded as a major investment in the power of education and strategic partnerships.
“We live in an era of leveraged partnerships. By working together, we make a real difference in the northwest Ohio quality of life. We are a proud partner with civic, business, and educational partners to make this happen. NSCC remains mission focused on strengthening our local communities,” said Dr. Michael Thomson, NSCC president.
“Job creators led this process, and JobsOhio and our many partners in northwest Ohio will continue to collaborate to successfully deliver the talent they need every time,” added JobsOhio President and Chief Investment Officer J.P. Nauseef.
