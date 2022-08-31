ARCHBOLD — The Northwest State Community College board met in regular session Friday near here, with the college announcing it has received $2.4 million from the state for basic renovations.
The current capital project includes deferred maintenance and building renovations. The board voted to allow the college to locally administer the funds and for other capital projects totaling under $4 million.
The approval grants the college the ability to select consultants, prepare and approve contract documents, receive bids and award contracts with respect to the capital project.
Following an executive session the board approved a new contract through June 30, 2027 for NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez. The new agreement supersedes the original contract, which was set to expire June 30, 2024.
The board also approved Dr. Ryan Hamilton (dean of STEM), Colin Doolittle and Marianna Doolittle to travel to Austria in late September to present at the international conference on interactive collaborative learning. The team will present on a paper titled "Improving secondary school engineering education access in rural Ohio."
In other news, the board:
• approved the promotion of Michael Foreman to acting chief of police.
• approved the employment of Felicia Skeens to associate director-financial aid; Kara Flesher to admissions recruiter; James Smith to training coordinator-electrical and automation; Sean Burres to faculty-visual communication graphic design; Rebekah Faber-Starr to faculty-natural sciences (chemistry); Deandra Travis to faculty-business management and economics; Treasure Sullivan to executive administrative assistant-vice president of enrollment management and student affairs; and Tracy Campbell to part-time regional tech prep coordinator.
• approved moving the October board meeting to Oct. 21.
