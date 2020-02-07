ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College (NSCC) and Purdue University Fort Wayne (PFW) signed an articulation agreement on Wednesday that will allow students to transfer credits from an associate of applied science degree at NSCC into a bachelor of applied science degree at PFW. NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson participated in the signing, along with PFW executive director of general studies, La Tishia Horrell.
Per the articulation agreement between the two schools, students must meet the admission and graduation requirements for both Northwest State Community College and Purdue University Fort Wayne. The two-state articulation is not uncommon for institutes of higher learning, and is particularly advantageous for community colleges like NSCC given its proximity to the Indiana and Michigan borders.
“We are very pleased to strengthen our relationships with the four-year partners that our students rely on. It’s important that we provide clear pathways for our students to make it as easy as possible to complete both their two and four-year degrees,” said Thomson.
“This exciting partnership is yet another example of how Purdue University Fort Wayne strives to make completing a bachelor’s degree more convenient for our students,” said Horrell. “Since the requirements for our bachelor of applied science degree can be completed online, a Purdue degree, and the excellent education that accompanies it, is now accessible without the need to relocate. We look forward to welcoming our new Mastodons from Northwest State Community College.”
