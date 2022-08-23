ARCHBOLD — The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program (Aspen) announced Monday that Dr. Todd Hernandez, president of Northwest State Community College, is one of 26 leaders selected for the 2022-23 class of the Aspen New Presidents Fellowship.
This program, made possible with support from JPMorgan Chase, supports community college presidents in the early years of their tenure as they work to achieve “higher and more equitable levels of student success,” according to a press release issued by NSCC.
The release also noted that the 2022-23 class of fellows “represents the diversity of the nation’s community colleges” and serves over 250,000 students at colleges. It also stated that the “incoming class of new presidents is 46% female and 65% are people of color.”
Their institutions range from a tribal college with fewer than 300 students to an urban college educating more than 35,000 each year.
The press release concluded that “the group will work closely with other transformational community college presidents and Aspen leaders over nine months to learn from field-leading research, analyze their colleges’ student outcomes and clarify their visions for excellent and equitable outcomes for students while in college and after they graduate.”
“The quality of our nation’s community colleges depends on the quality of our college presidents,” said Josh Wyner, executive director of the College Excellence Program. “I am continually inspired and motivated by the dedication and expertise that our fellows bring to the work of advancing excellence and equity on their campuses, and I look forward to seeing the changes they make in real time to improve outcomes for their students.”
“It is an honor to be selected to the Aspen program, and to broaden my education and experience with fellow community college presidents,” Dr. Hernandez said. “Similar to a great NSCC education, I look forward to applying the knowledge and experience gained through this opportunity to my career with the college. I am excited to learn and grow both personally and professionally.”
