ARCHBOLD — With class instruction being offered non-traditionally this spring and summer at Northwest State Community College due to the coronavirus pandemic, college officials have made plans for the upcoming fall semester, scheduled to get underway in August.
NSCC President Michael Thomson noted that the school is currently offering summer courses remotely.
"We do have some face-to-face instruction happening in our more 'hands-on' areas like health careers and engineering," said Thompson. "The fall 2020 term starts Aug. 24, and we will be having more of our traditional face-to-face classes at that time. Like many schools, we are planning to complete as much of our face-to-face instruction before the Thanksgiving break so that after the break there are fewer learners on campus. This mirrors what other schools are doing.
The college has numerous safety measures for students and staff.
"Currently, we have several safety measures in place and will continue to do so," explained the president. "We have multiple entry points to the schools. At each entry point, you place your face in front of a machine (looks like an iPad on a tripod) and it checks that you have a face covering and takes your temperature. You then scan your ID badge into a reader. There will be a check-in person who will ask you certain health questions as well.
"Aside from that, we also have distancing protocols in place, and a very strong cleaning regimen for common surfaces," noted Thomson. "Our service contact points (e.g. admissions, counseling, financial aid, business office) also have shields to protect our learners and team members."
Masks are required in classes. The college is encouraging everyone to wear a face-covering when they are around other people on campus. There are exceptions — for example when working with some equipment, or if the covering presents a breathing problem to the person.
"When you are alone on campus, there is no need for the covering," he said. "It is about being around other people. Our general rule is that if you are around other people and especially if you are within six-foot distance, we strongly encourage to have your face covering on."
Social distancing also will be in effect with small classes. The staff members are removing chairs to make sure that the learning spaces are distanced appropriately. They also are using "hybrid" learning by bringing in smaller groups of a class into a classroom to increase safety. Signs are on the floor for serving people as well.
Large gatherings also are discouraged.
"Right now, we are not permitting large gatherings of any type," Thomson said. "We are permitting some events this summer where there is no more than 30 people in a space at a time, and the people are distanced. For example, we are having summer camps and a blood drive. We'll follow the guidelines as we see them evolve. We are hoping to have larger events this fall as things progress."
Thomson relayed that the summer enrollment is up and school officials are planning for a modest increase this fall.
In order to keep students from losing momentum in earning their degrees, NSCC has remained open, but served its learners remotely.
"Recently, we've opened to learners face-to-face via appointments, and expect to be open to walk-ins shortly," explained Thomson. "So we have been counseling our students regularly on keeping their momentum. Our schedule is as large as last year's schedule, so students have the opportunity to complete in a timely manner. We are very committed to have our students create their learning plan, stay on their plan and complete their plan. It is the cornerstone of our learner services."
He stressed that getting a credential or degree leading to a family-sustaining wage job remains one of the few options that helps people have a better life.
"At NSCC, those credentials and degrees are all connected to jobs in this area, which helps strengthen our communities. For our bachelor's bound learner, NSCC provides a low (or no) debt option on direct pathways to good degrees with valued local partners like U of Toledo, BGSU and Defiance College. We also have strong pathways to universities in Michigan and Indiana," he stated.
During the pandemic, NSCC aided its students in many ways.
"For example, we gave over $300,000 in emergency funds to our students — often supplying needed technology to keep their learning going," he continued. "We helped 99% of our learners who wanted to finish their courses with us complete their spring 2020 term, including some face-to-face instruction in May using all of the safety protocols. We have a plan in place to keep our learners on-time to complete their degree and also be a safe environment. Should we have to, all of our fall classes can 'go remote' for a period of time, and return to the classroom as needed to finish. We are very proud that we have adapted to serve the community's needs, and will continue to do so in an evolving situation."
