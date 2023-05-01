ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College recognized 17 Award of Merit recipients and named distinguished faculty on Thursday.
For over 25 years, Northwest State has recognized graduates within the degree programs for their academic achievements. Award of Merit recipients are chosen by faculty from the respective divisions based on leadership involvement, special talents or abilities in their academic field, and significant contributions to Northwest State.
Following an opening by Dr. Dan Burklo, NSCC Vice President for Academics, and a welcome by NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez, the recipients were brought to the stage for recognition of their achievements.
In addition to recognizing the Award of Merit student recipients, the college also nominated eight faculty for Distinguished Faculty status during the ceremony. The award recognizes exemplified excellence in teaching. The list of nominees is as follows:
Award of Merit recipients:
• arts and sciences division: Sean Hageman (Archbold), Olivia Schneider (Bryan), Karrie Smith (Edgerton) and Silas Smith (Napoleon).
• business and public services division: Jordan Holthues (Wauseon), Zoe Kochel (Paulding), Heather Lorenz (West Unity) and Logan Richer (Wauseon).
• nursing and allied health division: Marisa Gilmore (Defiance), Erin Scantlen (Mark Center) and Sean Wheeler (Stryker).
• STEM and industrial technologies division: John Buehrer (Antwerp), Dylan Rash (Archbold), Garret Sidle (Holgate), Alyssa Sifuentes (Napoleon), Samantha Stein (Wauseon) and Audrey Triplehorn (Ottawa).
Distinguished Faculty nominees:
• arts and sciences division: Chelsie Ebaugh* and Amy Drees.
• business and public services division: Amy Daeger* and Tera Newton.
• nursing and allied health division: Karla Ringenberg* and Emily Riegsecker.
• STEM and industrial technologies division: Kelly Cichy* and Marianna Doolittle.
(An asterisk above denotes part-time faculty member.)
Marianna Doolittle was named the full-time Distinguished Faculty Award recipient and Chelsie Ebaugh received the part-time Distinguished Faculty Award.
