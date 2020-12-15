ARCHBOLD — Graduates, family, faculty and staff of Northwest State Community College viewed a virtual, pre-recorded commencement ceremony on Monday.

NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson opened the 2020 commencement of Northwest State Community College. Bryan Mayor Carrie Schlade offered the address and 118 students received a total of 126 degrees and/or certificates.

Graduates were: Justin Grothouse, Delphos, Construction Electricity; Makarious Kibe, Fort Wayne, Practical Nursing; Sommer Stewart Lima, LPN to RN Advanced Standing; Shawn Earle, Bay Village, Construction Electricity; Loretta Baltrip Defiance, Office Administration; Brianna Bennett, Sherwood, Practical Nursing; Natalie Briskey, Hicksville, Practical Nursing; Andrew Ehlers, Defiance, Registered Nursing; Alexandra Frank, Defiance, Registered Nursing; Kennedy Gares, Defiance, Marketing; Andrew Grant-Gubbins, Sherwood, Accounting; Portia Graziani, Defiance, Business Management; Israel Laguna, Defiance, Industrial Technology; Jessica Lawson, Defiance, Practical Nursing; Harleyann McCain, Hicksville, Practical Nursing; Shane Mohr, Defiance, Criminal Justice; Branden Resendez, Defiance, Industrial Technology; Megan Ridley, Defiance, LPN to RN Advanced Standing; Christine Robbins, Defiance, Banking and Finance;

Rebecca Roehrig, Defiance, Registered Nursing; Joshua Ryan, Defiance, Industrial Electrical; Kyle Schlachter, Ney, Industrial Electrical; Britney Stearns, Defiance, Practical Nursing; Madison Stratton, Sherwood, Business Management; Cassandra Stuber, Defiance, Registered Nursing; Bobbie Wachtman, Defiance, Accounting; Mykel Wireman, Defiance, Industrial Electrical, Industrial Technology, Programmable Controllers; Tyler Woodbury, Defiance, Agri Business Management; Taylor Baumgartner, Wauseon, Practical Nursing; Devin Blosser, Fayette, Computer Science Engineer Tech; Anthony Boger, Lyons, Crop & Soil Management; Hayley Burkholder, Fayette, Real Estate; Matthew Dominique, Wauseon, Industrial Electrical, Programmable Controllers; Rebekah Evans, Wauseon, LPN to RN Advanced Standing; Nina Gleckler, Wauseon, Business Management;Taylar Held, Archbold, Registered Nursing; Abdellah Hella, Archbold, AABINF in Cybersecurity; Jackson Kelley, Wauseon, Electro-Mechanical Engineering;

Brianna Little, Delta, Practical Nursing; Bret Morris, Swanton, Practical Nursing; Hannah Roth, Archbold, Project Management Technology; Colin Rouleau, Delta, Industrial Electrical; Allison Ryan, Wauseon, Practical Nursing; Andrew Shindler, Delta, Industrial Electrical; Stacia Sowers, Wauseon, Associate of Arts; Jordin Stuckey, Archbold, Business Management; Jonah Waidelich, Archbold, Electrical Engineering Tech; Maria Kreimer, Cincinnati, Construction Electricity; Marissa Cass, Napoleon, Practical Nursing; Donald Clark, Napoleon, Electro-Mechanical Engineering; Rachael Culler, Napoleon, Registered Nursing; Trevor Druhot, Napoleon, Electrical Engineering Tech; Anastasia Fulton, Napoleon, Registered Nursing; Leland Garretson, Liberty Center, Registered Nursing; Jacob Herold, Napoleon, Practical Nursing; Amanda Hershberger, Napoleon, Registered Nursing; Abbie Hill, Napoleon, Registered Nursing;

Dakota McCloud, Liberty Center, Computer Programming; Martin Moreno Rangel, Napoleon, Criminal Justice; Amber Morrow, Liberty Center, Voice Data Video Specialist; Sean Parker, Napoleon, CyberSecurity & Network Administration; Hope Parkinson, Liberty Center, LPN to RN Advanced Standing; Tyler Seedorf, Liberty Center, Computer Programming; Ryley Shockey, Holgate, Practical Nursing; Joel Studer, Liberty Center, Business Management; Nathan Swary, Holgate, Industrial Electrical, Industrial Technology, Programmable Controllers; Kylie Yocco, Holgate, Registered Nursing; Kalie Spencer, Jonesville, Practical Nursing; Adrianna Davis, Morenci, Mich., LPN to RN Advanced Standing; Kristen Harmon, Morenci, Practical Nursing; Kimberly Brothag, Sylvania, Human Resource Management; Ashtin Henderson, Toledo, LPN to RN Advanced Standing; Justin Quinlan, Toledo, Programmable Controllers; Emily Smithmyer, Toledo, Registered Nursing; Sean Dietz Struthers, Construction, Electricity; Justin Lucas, Brunswick, Construction Electricity; Daniel Zippay, Brunswick, Construction Electricity;

Garrett Lange, Dayton, Construction Electricity; Bailey Cline, Paulding, Registered Nursing; Caitlin Proxmire, Paulding, Practical Nursing; Lindsay Sunday, Antwerp, Registered Nursing; Rebecca Wilhelm, Paulding, Registered Nursing; Ann-Marie Willingham, Ottoville, LPN to RN Advanced Standing; Dylan Neate, Van Wert, Assoc. Individualized Studies; Ray Fadel, Hamtramck, Mich., Programmable Controllers; Layni Allport, West Unity, Registered Nursing; Corbin Bacon, Bryan, Mechanical Engineering Tech; Sara Bard, Bryan, Practical Nursing; Evelyn Brock, West Unity, Medical Support; David Clark, Edgerton, Associate of Arts; Jalyn Dickerson, Stryker, Practical Nursing; William Douglas, Bryan, Assoc. Individualized Studies; Lori Eitniear, Montpelier, Business Technology; Rachel Francis, Bryan, Registered Nursing; Tara Glasgow, Stryker, LPN to RN Advanced Standing; Drew Grimm, Bryan, Electrical Engineering Tech; Jamie Harris, Edgerton, Human Resource Management; Hanna Herman, Edgerton, Practical Nursing;

Lucas Hornyak, Bryan, Associate of Arts; Lucas Hornyak, Bryan, Associate of Science; Paige Johnson, Bryan, Business Management; Jenna Keesecker, Montpelier, Business Technology; Charles McNett, Pioneer, Electrical Engineering Tech, Pioneer Project Management Technology; Kaylee Moore, Montpelier, Registered Nursing; Ryan Plessner, West Unity, Criminal Justice; Mikayla Schilt, Montpelier, Practical Nursing; Jessica Shaw, Bryan, Logistics & Supply Chain Management; Ariel Snyder, Bryan, Office Assistant; Erin Stover, West Unity, LPN to RN Advanced Standing; Melissa Stratton, Bryan, Business Technology; Dustin Teschke, Bryan, Computer Programming; Tiarra Tibbetts, Montpelier, Business Management; Gage Vermillion, Bryan, Registered Nursing; Brandon Welling, Bryan, Visual Comm - Graphic Design; Sean Wheeler, Stryker, Practical Nursing; JoLynn Winebernner, Montpelier, Services Technology; Kaitlyn Wonders, Stryker, Office Administration; Linda Carson, Grand Rapids, Practical Nursing; and Rachel Davis, Tontogany, Registered Nursing.

Tags

Load comments