NSCC scholarships:

The Northwest State Community College (NSCC) Foundation will award scholarships for the academic year of 2020-21 at its scholarship awards reception. Due to COVID-19, this event will be a pretaped, online-only event aired at 6 p.m. today.

The video will be presented on NorthwestState.edu, as well as the college’s official YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/NorthwestStateCC).

The NSCC Foundation offers more than 45 scholarships for Northwest State students, with scholarships ranging from $250 to full tuition. Some scholarships are awarded to multiple students each year. In 2019, the NSCC Foundation awarded more than $650,000 in scholarships to more than 300 students throughout northwest Ohio.

In 2020, the foundation will once again award 282 foundation scholarships totaling more than $650,000. The foundation reported 44% of the scholarship recipients reside in Henry County, 19% in Williams County, 18% in Fulton County, and 10% in Defiance County.

