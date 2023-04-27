ARCHBOLD — The Northwest State Community College (NSCC) Foundation has awarded nearly $800,000 in scholarships to 298 students from the region.
The event offered financial help to students through the generosity of donors to the NSCC Foundation, according to a recent press release.
“We were blessed to host another spectacular Scholarship Awards event for our community,” said Robbin Wilcox, executive director of development and the NSCC Foundation. “We are so proud of our learners’ accomplishments and we are grateful for the generosity of our donors — they epitomize what ‘giving back’ is all about.”
The event kicked off with opening remarks by NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez and NSCC Foundation Board Member Kevin Whitlock (1996 NSCC grad). Each provided congratulatory remarks to students and gratitude to the donors who make the foundation scholarships possible. Tim Kline (1977 NSCC grad and 1998 Distinguished Alumni), the founder and former president/CEO for CK Technologies, provided the donor perspective.
Felisha Zimmer (human services major) provided the student perspective, sharing her perseverance and overcoming almost overwhelming obstacles, including drug and alcohol abuse, and incarceration.
“I finally had enough of going through the same things and being nothing,” Zimmer commented. “I needed to take all my downfalls and everything I’ve experienced in life and make it worth something. I started recognizing my worth and that I had a purpose in life.”
She is a recipient of the Troy Richey Scholarship and the Changing Lives Scholarship.
The NSCC Foundation was established in 1978 to provide support for the students, people and programs of NSCC. The foundation works to raise much-needed funds for educational opportunities that directly and indirectly impact students.
“The NSCC Foundation continues to work hard each year to increase funding to support our students through both scholarships and efforts to provide state of the art training equipment,” noted Wilcox. “The NSCC Foundation is not only giving nearly $800,000 in scholarship dollars this year, but they are also helping the college to develop and expand programs that will help both students and our business partners for generations to come.”
