ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College virtually celebrated the December 2020 graduating class at the fall ceremony on Monday. Of the 126 awards, 89 were associate degrees and 37 were certificates.
Graduates were: Justin Grothouse, Delphos, Construction Electricity; Makarious Kibe, Fort Wayne, Practical Nursing; Sommer Stewart Lima, LPN to RN Advanced Standing; Shawn Earle, Bay Village, Construction Electricity; Loretta Baltrip Defiance, Office Administration; Brianna Bennett, Sherwood, Practical Nursing; Natalie Briskey, Hicksville, Practical Nursing; Andrew Ehlers, Defiance, Registered Nursing; Alexandra Frank, Defiance, Registered Nursing; Kennedy Gares, Defiance, Marketing; Andrew Grant-Gubbins, Sherwood, Accounting; Portia Graziani, Defiance, Business Management; Israel Laguna, Defiance, Industrial Technology; Jessica Lawson, Defiance, Practical Nursing; Harleyann McCain, Hicksville, Practical Nursing; Shane Mohr, Defiance, Criminal Justice; Branden Resendez, Defiance, Industrial Technology; Megan Ridley, Defiance, LPN to RN Advanced Standing; Christine Robbins, Defiance, Banking and Finance;
Rebecca Roehrig, Defiance, Registered Nursing; Joshua Ryan, Defiance, Industrial Electrical; Kyle Schlachter, Ney, Industrial Electrical; Britney Stearns, Defiance, Practical Nursing; Madison Stratton, Sherwood, Business Management; Cassandra Stuber, Defiance, Registered Nursing; Bobbie Wachtman, Defiance, Accounting; Mykel Wireman, Defiance, Industrial Electrical, Industrial Technology, Programmable Controllers; Tyler Woodbury, Defiance, Agri Business Management; Taylor Baumgartner, Wauseon, Practical Nursing; Devin Blosser, Fayette, Computer Science Engineer Tech; Anthony Boger, Lyons, Crop & Soil Management; Hayley Burkholder, Fayette, Real Estate; Matthew Dominique, Wauseon, Industrial Electrical, Programmable Controllers; Rebekah Evans, Wauseon, LPN to RN Advanced Standing; Nina Gleckler, Wauseon, Business Management;Taylar Held, Archbold, Registered Nursing; Abdellah Hella, Archbold, AABINF in Cybersecurity; Jackson Kelley, Wauseon, Electro-Mechanical Engineering;
Brianna Little, Delta, Practical Nursing; Bret Morris, Swanton, Practical Nursing; Hannah Roth, Archbold, Project Management Technology; Colin Rouleau, Delta, Industrial Electrical; Allison Ryan, Wauseon, Practical Nursing; Andrew Shindler, Delta, Industrial Electrical; Stacia Sowers, Wauseon, Associate of Arts; Jordin Stuckey, Archbold, Business Management; Jonah Waidelich, Archbold, Electrical Engineering Tech; Maria Kreimer, Cincinnati, Construction Electricity; Marissa Cass, Napoleon, Practical Nursing; Donald Clark, Napoleon, Electro-Mechanical Engineering; Rachael Culler, Napoleon, Registered Nursing; Trevor Druhot, Napoleon, Electrical Engineering Tech; Anastasia Fulton, Napoleon, Registered Nursing; Leland Garretson, Liberty Center, Registered Nursing; Jacob Herold, Napoleon, Practical Nursing; Amanda Hershberger, Napoleon, Registered Nursing; Abbie Hill, Napoleon, Registered Nursing;
Dakota McCloud, Liberty Center, Computer Programming; Martin Moreno Rangel, Napoleon, Criminal Justice; Amber Morrow, Liberty Center, Voice Data Video Specialist; Sean Parker, Napoleon, CyberSecurity & Network Administration; Hope Parkinson, Liberty Center, LPN to RN Advanced Standing; Tyler Seedorf, Liberty Center, Computer Programming; Ryley Shockey, Holgate, Practical Nursing; Joel Studer, Liberty Center, Business Management; Nathan Swary, Holgate, Industrial Electrical, Industrial Technology, Programmable Controllers; Kylie Yocco, Holgate, Registered Nursing; Kalie Spencer, Jonesville, Practical Nursing; Adrianna Davis, Morenci, Mich., LPN to RN Advanced Standing; Kristen Harmon, Morenci, Practical Nursing; Kimberly Brothag, Sylvania, Human Resource Management; Ashtin Henderson, Toledo, LPN to RN Advanced Standing; Justin Quinlan, Toledo, Programmable Controllers; Emily Smithmyer, Toledo, Registered Nursing; Sean Dietz Struthers, Construction, Electricity; Justin Lucas, Brunswick, Construction Electricity; Daniel Zippay, Brunswick, Construction Electricity;
Garrett Lange, Dayton, Construction Electricity; Bailey Cline, Paulding, Registered Nursing; Caitlin Proxmire, Paulding, Practical Nursing; Lindsay Sunday, Antwerp, Registered Nursing; Rebecca Wilhelm, Paulding, Registered Nursing; Ann-Marie Willingham, Ottoville, LPN to RN Advanced Standing; Dylan Neate, Van Wert, Assoc. Individualized Studies; Ray Fadel, Hamtramck, Mich., Programmable Controllers; Layni Allport, West Unity, Registered Nursing; Corbin Bacon, Bryan, Mechanical Engineering Tech; Sara Bard, Bryan, Practical Nursing; Evelyn Brock, West Unity, Medical Support; David Clark, Edgerton, Associate of Arts; Jalyn Dickerson, Stryker, Practical Nursing; William Douglas, Bryan, Assoc. Individualized Studies; Lori Eitniear, Montpelier, Business Technology; Rachel Francis, Bryan, Registered Nursing; Tara Glasgow, Stryker, LPN to RN Advanced Standing; Drew Grimm, Bryan, Electrical Engineering Tech; Jamie Harris, Edgerton, Human Resource Management; Hanna Herman, Edgerton, Practical Nursing;
Lucas Hornyak, Bryan, Associate of Arts; Lucas Hornyak, Bryan, Associate of Science; Paige Johnson, Bryan, Business Management; Jenna Keesecker, Montpelier, Business Technology; Charles McNett, Pioneer, Electrical Engineering Tech, Pioneer Project Management Technology; Kaylee Moore, Montpelier, Registered Nursing; Ryan Plessner, West Unity, Criminal Justice; Mikayla Schilt, Montpelier, Practical Nursing; Jessica Shaw, Bryan, Logistics & Supply Chain Management; Ariel Snyder, Bryan, Office Assistant; Erin Stover, West Unity, LPN to RN Advanced Standing; Melissa Stratton, Bryan, Business Technology; Dustin Teschke, Bryan, Computer Programming; Tiarra Tibbetts, Montpelier, Business Management; Gage Vermillion, Bryan, Registered Nursing; Brandon Welling, Bryan, Visual Comm - Graphic Design; Sean Wheeler, Stryker, Practical Nursing; JoLynn Winebernner, Montpelier, Services Technology; Kaitlyn Wonders, Stryker, Office Administration; Linda Carson, Grand Rapids, Practical Nursing; and Rachel Davis, Tontogany, Registered Nursing.
