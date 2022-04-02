ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College (NSCC), which serves over 77,000 Northwest Ohio families, is engaged in a $3.3 million energy project with Veregy.
The project scope includes solar, HVAC, LED lighting and building automation components, according to NWSCC, which is touting a purported savings of $239,237 in energy costs in the first year and maintenance of savings in future years. In addition, this project is estimated to generate $37,461 in operations and maintenance cost-savings annually, according to NSCC.
Because the college expects to project to be self-funded through cost savings, Northwest State’s capital budgets are not expected to be affected.
A one-megawatt ground-mounted solar array system will be installed, without reducing green space, in a paved area on the northwest side of campus. In addition to generating power for the facilities, this array, containing over 2,500 solar panels, will serve as a tool for STEM students to engage in hands-on curriculum related to renewable energy sources.
The project scope also includes upgrades to more efficient LED lighting systems, including the replacement of lamps, ballasts and more than 2,700 existing fixtures. More than 400 emergency light fixtures will also be converted to LED.
HVAC upgrades will also take place to improve efficiency. These upgrades include rebuilding an existing air handling unit with a new variable frequency drive, as well as replacing outdated equipment such as a chiller, air handling unit and boiler with more efficient models.
In addition, Veregy is conducting a retro-commissioning study of the existing building automation system to uncover other opportunities to fine-tune and optimize the performance of the campus facilities.
Northwest State and Veregy plan to partner with local vendors and subcontractors. All of the mechanical and electrical work will be completed by firms in northwest Ohio and its surrounding areas, and the solar panels will be manufactured by a firm headquartered just a few miles from the college, according to NSCC.
“After many years of keeping NSCC as efficient as possible, the next step to save the college money was to turn to a renewable energy source, and solar was the best option,” said Kevin Gerken, NSCC director of plant operations, construction and renovation. “We have taken part in many rebate programs and have been inspected by numerous energy efficiency companies.
The findings of the audits revealed that we were running at near peak efficiency,” added Gerken.
“Another selling point in the installation of the solar array is that the learners will be able to view how the array is working and how much electricity it will be producing at any given time. We really can’t wait to see the future savings through the next phases of the construction.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.