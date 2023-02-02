ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College (NSCC) recently received a large donation from the federal government to start a new program.
According to a recent press release from the college, the U.S. Department of Labor awarded $40 million in 2021 through the Strengthening Community College Training Grants program, helping community colleges meet the labor market demand for a skilled workforce. Northwest State received nearly $1.7 million.
Currently the college is putting that money to use with an innovative short-term certificate program in computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) or industrial automation.
The CAM program is a 19 credit-hour track eligible for NIMS and OSHA certifications. The industrial automation program is a 20 credit-hour track eligible for FANUC and OSHA certifications.
Both courses provide entry every six weeks. The programs have 24/7 hybrid and online learning options available, along with flexible lab scheduling (evenings and weekends) providing the flexibility to learn at the student’s own pace — one credit hour at a time. These one credit-hour courses are also stackable back into traditional NSCC certificate and/or degree program tracks.
“Our number one reason for doing these flexible programs is so learners can schedule classes around their lives, not life around their classes,” added Dr. Ryan Hamilton, Dean of STEM and Industrial Technologies at Northwest State.
Financial assistance is available through the school in the form of scholarships, grants and student loans.
