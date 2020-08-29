ARCHBOLD — In 2015, the Changing Campus Culture initiative was introduced by the Ohio Department of Higher Education, under the leadership of then-Gov. John Kasich and then-Chancellor John Carey. The initiative was part of a statewide effort to end sexual violence on all of Ohio’s college and university campuses, and was a collaborative approach to providing best-practice solutions for these sensitive challenges. The initiative details can be found online at OhioHigherEd.org/ccc.
The data for the reporting was collected by student responses to a survey sent by Kerry Soller, project manager for campus safety and sexual violence prevention. Some statewide accomplishments from the past year of this initiative include:
• More than 140 individuals participated in the investigator training provided in the fall 2019 semester.
• More than 60 individuals participated in a two-day hearing officer training in October.
ODHE partnered with One Student to provide a skills-based training for students to support the Creating a Culture of Consent in Ohio curriculum, which addresses the connection between alcohol and the perpetration of sexual violence.
• The ALIGN campaign was expanded to include additional resources to reach faculty and staff (OhioHigherEd.org/ccc/align).
• Multiple Title IX coordinator meetings and online discussion forums have been hosted throughout the year, bringing Title IX coordinators from across the state together to discuss various topics.
• Webinars were provided including a series on developing a campus critical response team or community sexual assault response team, and exploring moral diversity in prevention and response.
Northwest State has a team of individuals who have helped adhere to state and federal guidance in these areas, and the college remains committed to creating a safe campus culture.
NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson lauded Lana Snider (NSCC VP of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs) and Katy McKelvey (NSCC VP of Human Resources and Leadership Development) for their work in these areas. Thomson noted, “Last year, NSCC made a strong commitment to ensure the safety of our learners from unwanted sexual advances. Thanks to the great leadership of VP Lana Snider, the college was affirmed in these efforts by ODHE who saw significant improvement in six of eight measured areas. Our commitment continues to make NSCC a safe place for learning.”
