The Board of Trustees of Northwest State Community College will hold their next regular meeting on Friday at 11:30 a.m. in Room C200 at the Archbold campus. Guests will not be admitted in order to meet public safety requirements; however, the meeting will be streamed live on the college’s YouTube channel at northweststate.edu/live or http://youtube.com/channel/UCXTi9mRDHHURVHL48euk6tg/live

