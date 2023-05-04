ARCHBOLD — The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees met in regular session recently at Defiance College’s Serrick Campus Center.
The board approved the college’s new 2023-26 strategic plan which will take effect July 1 to coincide with the college’s new academic and fiscal calendars.
The college has been working to develop the new strategic plan over the past 18 months, holding both internal and external meetings with various stakeholders to discover, and in many cases, reaffirming how NSCC can continue to best serve the community going forward.
The college conducted an environmental scan and community listening sessions were held in the six-county service area. Dotting sessions with NSCC faculty, staff, learners and board members were also done to ensure all voices were heard.
Another item on the agenda was a presentation from Fanning Howey, an architecture firm from Celina. Fanning Howey is the architect the college is using to redesign the Archbold campus B wing, as well as the new Van Wert campus. Renderings were provided for board consideration and a discussion ensued.
In other news, the board:
• approved the employment of Gracie Ayers, administrative assistant-admissions; Kaitlyn Cousino, custodian; Olof Fleming, administrative assistant-foundation, BSSC and marketing; and Jessica Thome, bookstore/retail and food service clerk.
• approved 2023-24 student fees for select existing courses and newly developed courses.
