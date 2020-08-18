ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College was awarded a five-year grant, effective Sept. 1, for student support services initiatives.
The grant, which is issued by the U.S. Department of Education, is “awarded to institutions of higher education to provide opportunities for academic development, assist students with basic college requirements, and to motivate students toward the successful completion of their post-secondary education” per the department. The ultimate goal of TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) is to increase college retention and graduation rates of the program’s participants.
NSCC was one of 25 colleges and universities in Ohio to receive TRIO SSS grant funding, and one of only three schools in the state to receive first-time funding, in this grant cycle — the others being renewals. The initial budget period (Sept. 1, 2020-Aug. 31, 2021) grant amount is $261,888, and it is anticipated that the grant will be for a total of five years.
Per the department, the program’s purpose is to provide academic and other support services to low-income, first-generation or disabled college students to increase retention and graduation rates, facilitate transfers from two-year to four-year colleges, and foster an institutional climate supportive of the success of low-income and first-generation students and individuals with disabilities.
TRIO SSS Program participants must be low-income, first-generation college students, or individuals with disabilities. All participants must be enrolled or accepted for enrollment in a program of post-secondary education at an institution of higher education and have a need for academic support.
Required SSS program services include: academic tutoring; advice and assistance in post-secondary course selection; information on financial aid programs and benefits and assistance in completing financial aid applications, including the FAFSA; education or counseling services designed to improve financial and economic literacy; activities designed to assist participants enrolled in four-year institutions in applying for admission to, and obtaining financial assistance for enrollment in, graduate and professional programs; and activities designed to assist students enrolled in two-years institutions of higher education in applying for admission to, and obtaining financial assistance for enrollment in, four-year programs of post-secondary education.
Some of the potential services NSCC can provide these new students include individualized counseling for personal, career and academic matters, specifically-designed information and instruction geared towards career prep, mentoring programs involving faculty and/or students, and much more. It is expected the college will hire a project director, a student success coach and an academic coach (all full-time positions) for the program.
NSCC executive vice president Todd Hernandez noted, “The true winners are the NSCC learners. This grant will enable us to put systems in place to truly provide the concierge service that many of our at-risk learners need for success. Earning this grant as a first-time recipient is an extraordinary achievement and a testament to the great team we have at NSCC. I am continually impressed and humbled by the school’s accomplishments, and grateful for the opportunity to work with the Department of Education on the TRIO SSS Program.”
Additional information will be available on NorthwestState.edu once finalized.
