Award winners:

Northwest State Community College held its spring commencement on Saturday afternoon as a pre-recorded virtual ceremony. Recipients of the Award of Merit were: Kaitlin Chylinski, Hicksville; Fallon Radcliffe, Defiance; Julie Eitniear, Bryan; Rebecca Addington, Bryan; Ruth Baumgartner, Swanton; Randal Shaver, Defiance; Kristi Phillips, Hicksville; Kylee Bell, Stryker; Laura Moore, Pioneer; Katelyn Smith, Edgerton; Alexis Woods, Napoleon; Anna Thomas, Wauseon; Lee Waidelich, Wauseon; Spencer Sunderland, Bryan; Autumn Scher, Hicksville; Bradley Sampson, Bryan; Matthew Siegel, West Unity; Justin Westhoven, Napoleon; Elliot Wannemacher, Defiance; and Christian Pena, Archbold.

