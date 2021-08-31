ARCHBOLD — At the regular meeting on Friday, the Northwest State Community College (NSCC) Board of Trustees was presented with a donation from the college’s foundation.
Robbin Wilcox, Executive Director of the NSCC Foundation and Foundation Board Chair Peter Beck, presented a check for $925,620 to the trustees for student scholarships, equipment, outreach programs and student support efforts.
Over the past 10 years, the foundation has provided more than six million dollars through the support of individuals and businesses who have donated.
Beck thanked the generosity of the donors who made the presentation possible. “I cannot imagine our region existing without Northwest State,” he said.
According to a press release from the college, the “NSCC Foundation has approximately 30 board and committee members representing Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Van Wert and Williams counties.”
In other news, the board of trustees also:
• approved the promotion of Kemp Stapleton to Director of Auxiliary Services; Logan Badenhop, Operations Coordinator; and Audrey Lehman, Project Manager-Grants.
• approved employment: Carissa Broadridge, faculty-psychology; Eric Baker, faculty-composition; Logan Rapini, recruiter for admissions; Aimee Thorp, human relations generalist; Rose Witt, registrar assistant; Tracy Hoffman, executive administrative assistant to Executive Vice President; Heather Mendez, executive administrative assistant to the VP for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs; Maddie Fagan, enrollment specialist.
• approved transfers: Megan Schroeder, administrative assistant for the advising center and learner services; Erin Jacob, nursing lab coordinator; Amy Leitch as teaching assistant for the nursing lab.
• approved $5/credit hour tuition increase for 2021-22 academic year for in-state and out-of-state students. New in-state tuition is $182.33, and out-of-state is $358.66.
