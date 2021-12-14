ARCHBOLD — The Northwest State Community College (NSCC) Board of Trustees swore in a new member on Friday.
Following roll call in their regular meeting, Mickey Schwarzbek was sworn in by NSCC CFO Jenny Thome.
Schwarzbek represents Defiance County as a resident of Sherwood, and he is the current President and CEO at The Sherwood State Bank. His official term began on June 10, 2021 and runs through June 9, 2027.
Schwarzbek replaces Laura Howell, whose term expired June 2021.
In other news, the board also:
• approved the employment of Amanda Heil as Recruiter-Admissions and John Mueller as Faculty-Industrial Technology Electrical.
• approved the transfers of Maddie Fagan to Admissions Advisor-Early Admit and Cayla Swisher to Administrative Assistant-TRIO.
• approved the 2021 Affordability and Efficiency Plan Report.
• approved the Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization project for the college’s air handlers.
• approved the 2020-21 college financial audit.
• approved career tech scholarship revisions (allowing part-time students to apply and allowing students pursuing a different career path than their original field of study to apply).
• approved an anti-hazing policy, and changes to the code of student conduct, referencing Senate Bill 126 (aka “Collin’s Law”).
• approved miscellaneous employment contracts (including probationary faculty and non-teaching faculty) and two resignations.
