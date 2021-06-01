ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College will host a series of hands-on summer camps for learners of all ages.

Beginning on June 7, the camp season will wrap up on July 14. This year’s summer camp subjects include many of Northwest State’s academic divisions, including STEM & Industrial Technologies, Arts & Sciences and Nursing & Allied Health, and Business & Public Service.

All camps will be hosted at the Archbold campus, and campers can expect fun, hands-on learning activities as part of their action-packed camps.

For all grade ranges listed below, it is the last grade students finished unless the camp specifies otherwise:

JUNE CAMPS

Babysitting 101: Basics to Being a Babysitter, June 7-8, for ages 12 & up.

Beginning Robotics, June 14-17, for Grades 4-6.

Discovering STEM, June 7-9, for Grades 5-6.

Make It Camp, June 21-22, for Grades 4-7.

Safety and First Aid Camp, June 15, for Grades 4-7; and June 15, for Grades 7-8.

Agriculture is Life – Literally, June 21-23, for Grades 7-8; and June 29-July 1, for Grades 9-12.

Robots and Drones on Asteroids, June 28-July 1, for Grades 5-8.

JULY CAMPS

Exploring STEM, July 5-7, for Grades 7-8.

Advanced Robots, July 5-8, for Grades 5-8.

Sticks and Stones and Bones, July 5-8, for Grades 6-8.

The Science of Food, July 12-14, for Grades 5-7.

Entrepreneurship Summer Camp, July 12-14, for Grades 6-12.

NEW SUMMER CAMPS

Creative Arts, June 21-22 or June 28-29, for Grades 1-3.

LEGO Mission to Mars, June 21-24 or July 12-15, for Grades 1-3.

ADULT SUMMER CAMPS

Adult Drawing Camp, Wednesdays June 9, 16, 23 & 30.

Sumo Bots, June 21-23, High School students & adults welcome.

How to Succeed in College, Dates: June 28-July 1, High School and College students welcome.

For registration information, visit NorthwestState.edu/Camps, or phone 419-267-1332 .

