ARCHBOLD — Each day, countless people make a positive impact on northwest Ohio, and the Northwest State Community College Foundation is offering an opportunity to recognize and celebrate those who have.
The NSCC Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2022 "Making a Difference Award" in the categories of individual, business and organization.
The 2021 "Making a Difference Award" recipients were Dan Yahraus in the individual category, Terry Henricks Ford & Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM in the business category, and Farm Bureaus of Defiance, Fulton, Henry & Williams Counties in the organization category.
“So much of the good work that’s done in our communities is appreciated, but not celebrated. It is the Foundation’s hope that recognizing the Making a Difference Award winners will inspire others to serve,” said Robbin Wilcox, Executive Director of Development & the NSCC Foundation.
“Residents throughout the six-county area are generous with their time and resources. Each year, the Foundation hears amazing stories of service and philanthropy during the nomination process, and we are seeking names of worthy award candidates again this year.”
The Making a Difference Awards will be presented during a special celebration in May. Nomination forms can be found online at NorthwestState.edu/Making-a-Difference-Awards and are due to NSCC Foundation Office by Nov. 29, 2021. For more information, contact Robbin Wilcox at 419.267.1460 or rwilcox@NorthwestState.edu.
