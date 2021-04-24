Northwest State recognizes winning student poets

ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College recently recognized three students for their winning entries in the college’s annual poetry contest, held in conjunction with April’s National Poetry Month.
All winners received a cash prize and were featured at a campus-wide poetry reading. The reading was held as part of a three-day campus event titled “YAWP Fest”: A celebration of music, art, poetry and more.
Contest winners were:
First place: Brianne Young (Montpelier) for “Like a Filthy Library with Naught to Borrow”
Second place: Lydia Evinger (Defiance) for “Contradictions: What It Means to Be a Woman in the 21st Century”
Third place: Keaton Brodbeck (Archbold) for “Down In That Place Where Only the Gods May Sleep”
Judges picks / honorable mentions:
Morgan Rupp (Stryker) for “Dragon Friends”
Olivia Ribali (Archbold) for “The Only Form I Remember You”
Sol Moreira Chavez (Defiance) for “Broken Home”
Dustin Teschke (Bryan) for “Universal Convergence”
