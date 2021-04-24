Northwest State recognizes winning student poets

NSCC Arts & Sciences instructor Melanie Dusseau addresses the audience during the NSCC poetry reading event.

ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College recently recognized three students for their winning entries in the college’s annual poetry contest, held in conjunction with April’s National Poetry Month.

All winners received a cash prize and were featured at a campus-wide poetry reading. The reading was held as part of a three-day campus event titled “YAWP Fest”: A celebration of music, art, poetry and more.

Contest winners were:

First place: Brianne Young (Montpelier) for “Like a Filthy Library with Naught to Borrow”

Second place: Lydia Evinger (Defiance) for “Contradictions: What It Means to Be a Woman in the 21st Century”

Third place: Keaton Brodbeck (Archbold) for “Down In That Place Where Only the Gods May Sleep”

Judges picks / honorable mentions:

Morgan Rupp (Stryker) for “Dragon Friends”

Olivia Ribali (Archbold) for “The Only Form I Remember You”

Sol Moreira Chavez (Defiance) for “Broken Home”

Dustin Teschke (Bryan) for “Universal Convergence”

