ARCHBOLD — Custom Training Solutions (CTS), a division of Northwest State Community College received the distinct recognition from the Department of Labor, Office of Apprenticeship as a Standards Recognition Entity (SRE) in December 2020.
SRE is a designation given to organizations that have applied and demonstrated expert industry knowledge and ability to recognize high quality Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship Programs (IRAPs) in a set of occupations. Northwest State's program may recognize IRAPS within a range of industrial fields.
The White House issued recently a statement: "Industry-recognized apprenticeship programs have fewer quality standards than registered apprenticeship programs — for example, they fail to require the wage progression that reflects increasing apprentice skills and they lack the standardized training rigor that ensures employers know they are hiring a worker with high-quality training".
Custom Training Solutions submitted a highly detailed application providing evidence that they have the expert industry knowledge needed in the modern economy. CTS is registered with the U.S. Department of Labor and must meet rigorous criteria to be recognized.
As a part of the application, CTS created a panel of industry experts in various trades that will recognize all IRAPs to ensure that they are of high-quality. Every recognized IRAP will also be monitored and evaluated annually to ensure the program meets all federal, state, and local requirements.
Currently, NSCC sponsors 10 companies with a total of 15 registered apprenticeship programs.
Although President Biden has ordered the suspension of recognizing new programs like this, those that have already been given this prestigious status are able to continue their work. There are currently 27 SREs across the United States.
To learn more about IRAPs, RAPs, or other training programs, contact Tori Atkinson, director of workforce development and innovative learning at Northwest State Community College by email at tatkinson@northweststate.edu.
