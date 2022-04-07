ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College (NSCC) has received a grant from the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) in the amount of $83,278 for its commercial truck driver student aid program.
Thirty schools shared in the $2.5 million initial round of funding. The ODHE announced $5 million in funding available through the program over the next two years, with a second round of money forthcoming later this year.
“Northwest State is grateful to Gov. DeWine, Chancellor Gardner and the state for this CDL program funding grant,” said NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez. “Truck drivers help keep America rolling by providing timely, safe and efficient deliveries across the country. As the need for qualified truck drivers continues to increase, Northwest State is ready to serve those interested individuals who are looking to enter this exciting career path.”
The grant money will provide students with a combination of grants and loans to cover the full cost of the program, and the loan part is forgiven after the student is employed by an Ohio-based company for 12 months.
Northwest State currently offers CDL training classes for local companies and individuals throughout the region. The CDL Training Center, powered by Custom Training Solutions (CTS), is a five-week program designed to generate safety-conscious drivers, while providing more than the necessary skills and training for individuals to pass a CDL driver’s license exam.
