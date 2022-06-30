The Northwest State Community College Foundation (NSCC) presented a check for $1,139,450 at Friday’s trustees meeting. From left are,: NSCC Board of Trustees Chair Lisa McClure; NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez; NSCC Foundation Board Chair Peter Beck; and NSCC Executive Director of Development Robbin Wilcox.
ARCHBOLD — The Northwest State Community College (NSCC) received a donation of more than $1 million at the school’s recent board of trustees meeting.
Robbin Wilcox, NSCC executive director for development and NSCC Foundation and Foundation Board Chairman Peter Beck presented the board with a check in the amount of $1,139,450.
The money is designated for student scholarships, equipment, outreach programs and student support efforts.
More than $7 million has been provided through businesses and individuals who have supported the foundation over the past 10 years.
Beck applauded the generosity of individuals and businesses who have donated to the NSCC Foundation for helping make this presentation possible. He also recognized Wilcox for her work in raising funds and awareness to help aid student success.
The NSCC Foundation has approximately 30 board and committee members representing Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Van Wert and Williams counties.
In other business, the board:
• approved the promotion of Michael Foreman to acting chief of police and Ashlyn Cox to director of financial aid.
• approved the employment of Dr. Tiffany Ludwig for dean of nursing and allied health, Dr. Jon Tomlinson for dean of Van Wert campus, Krista Maassel for bookstore clerk retail and food service assistant, and Shantelle Cline for campus police officer.
• approved the renewal of probationary faculty and non-teaching faculty contracts.
• approved the 2022-2023 budget.
• approved 2022-2023 student fees.
• approved salary increases for part-time faculty.
• approved the college master plan (prioritizing deferred maintenance needs and optimizing academic spaces to enhance student experience and increase student success).
• approved the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) completion plan.
• approved miscellaneous employment contracts and nine resignations.
