ARCHBOLD— Northwest State Community College has planned an event to recognize and celebrate one business, one organization and one individual in the six-county area that is committed to bettering their community.
On Thursday, May 20 at 6 p.m., NSCC will put out the green carpet to recognize this year’s recipients of the “Making a Difference Awards”: Terry Henricks Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Farm Bureau Fulton, Henry, Williams & Defiance Counties, and Dan Yahraus (Bryan Chamber).
Only award winners and their families or colleagues will be in attendance, while the event will be broadcast virtually on https://northweststate.edu/live. The livestream event will begin at 7 p.m.
Proceeds from the Green Carpet event benefit student scholarships. For more information, contact Robbin Wilcox at 419.267.1460 or rwilcox@NorthwestState.edu, or check out more about the event online at https://northweststate.edu/green-carpet.
