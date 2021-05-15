ARCHBOLD— Northwest State Community College has planned an event to recognize and celebrate one business, one organization and one individual in the six-county area that is committed to bettering their community.

On Thursday, May 20 at 6 p.m., NSCC will put out the green carpet to recognize this year’s recipients of the “Making a Difference Awards”: Terry Henricks Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Farm Bureau Fulton, Henry, Williams & Defiance Counties, and Dan Yahraus (Bryan Chamber).

Only award winners and their families or colleagues will be in attendance, while the event will be broadcast virtually on https://northweststate.edu/live. The livestream event will begin at 7 p.m.

Proceeds from the Green Carpet event benefit student scholarships. For more information, contact Robbin Wilcox at 419.267.1460 or rwilcox@NorthwestState.edu, or check out more about the event online at https://northweststate.edu/green-carpet.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments