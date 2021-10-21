ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College has proudly served northwest Ohio for over 50 years, and continues to evolve and develop to this day. Employers throughout the region look to Northwest State to provide great hands-on training and education, and there are great career opportunities available for skilled workers with local employers today.
Many students also look to Northwest State to begin their journey to a four-year degree through the college’s “Bachelor’s Bound” transfer pathway. Discover NSCC Day on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. provides a great way for everyone to explore how the college can help connect students to education, training and ultimately access to career and/or further education opportunities. And it’s a free event to the public.
Austin Flores, NSCC Admissions Director, said “Discover NSCC is all about getting to know Northwest State Community College and the opportunities that we provide the community. We hope that community members who are interested in classes and/or training will join us to learn more and hopefully taking those next steps in their journey.”
Too, he said, “In my opinion, NSCC provides an affordable option to achieving the next steps in your goals whether you are a high school student, full-time working parent, or looking to change your path. We are all hands on deck to welcome you to campus on our biggest visit day of the year and we hope you’ll join us.”
The day will be filled with activities for all ages, including informational sessions on various topics, interactive workshops and games, campus tours and more. Learners of all ages can connect with student service groups such as Admissions, Student Advising, Financial Aid and many others. Our student service groups can help answer your questions about getting started, developing your plan, and achieving your goals. During the event, guests can enter to win prizes, as well as one of two $500 NSCC scholarships.
For more information on the event, visit NorthwestState.edu/discover-nscc or call the NSCC Admissions Office today at 419.267.1320.
