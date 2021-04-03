ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College (NSCC) nursing programs have received certificates of approval from the Ohio Board of Nursing (OBN) for both the Registered Nursing (RN) and Practical Nursing (PN) programs. Each approval is for the maximum period of five years, through 2026.
The OBN is part of a comprehensive professional licensing system, known as Ohio eLicense, used by most of Ohio’s licensing boards. The Board verifies that individuals, such as RNs and LPNs, meet the statutory and regulatory requirements to practice in Ohio.
The OBN seal of approval indicates that Northwest State offers nursing programs of the highest quality, fully preparing its graduates to enter the workforce and help make a difference in our regional healthcare community.
Dr. Kathy Keister, NSCC Dean of Nursing, noted “Calendar year 2020 has been a momentous year for the nursing programs. The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) conducted an on-campus site visit in February 2020 and reaccredited the Associate Degree RN Program for the allowed maximum of 8 years. In December 2020, the Ohio Board of Nursing conducted a remote visit of both the Associate Degree RN and the Practical Nursing Certificate Programs, reapproving the programs for the allowed maximum of five years. These evaluations by external reviewers serve to demonstrate NSCC’s and the nursing faculty’s accountability to students, the community and the nursing profession in providing quality educational programs.”
NSCC President Todd Hernandez added, “Receiving this approval from the Ohio Board of Nursing is proof positive that Northwest State has the finest nursing educators in the region. Our local healthcare providers rely on our nursing graduates to enter the workforce ready to perform critical jobs, providing top-notch patient care. I truly believe students who enroll at Northwest State will receive that high-quality education, leading to great career opportunities with our region’s finest facilities.”
Additional information on Northwest State Community College nursing programs, as well as all other degree and certificate programs, and the Bachelor’s Bound transfer pathway, are available at NorthwestState.edu.
