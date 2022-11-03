ARCHBOLD — The Northwest State Community College (NSCC) Center for Lifelong Learning will offer the program, “What is the Ability Center and Assistance Dogs of America?” on Nov. 18.
According to a recent press release issued by NSCC, the center will host speakers from the Ability Center in Toledo with Assistance Dogs of America and Kristi Rotroff, director of Library Services at NSCC who has experience in raising puppies for Leader Dogs for the Blind.
The Ability Center advocates, educates, partners and provides services supporting people with disabilities to function within their community.
Kristi (zumFelde) Rotroff grew up in rural Wauseon and participated in Fulton County 4-H for 13 years. In the mid-1980s, the family raised two puppies for a program that was a partnership between Ohio 4-H and Ohio Leader Dogs for the Blind. One of the puppies ended up living and working with a vision-impaired man for over 10 years.
More recently, Rotroff was a puppy raiser for the Leader Dogs for the Blind organization in Rochester, Mich.
Adults 50 and over are invited to attend the program at NSCC’s Voinovich Auditorium from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
The charge to attend is $14 charge per person while a continental breakfast will be served at 9 a.m. followed by speakers at 9:30 a.m. Lunch will also be served from noon-1 p.m.
