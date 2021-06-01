ARCHBOLD—The Northwest State Community College Education Association, a union of faculty and staff members at Northwest State Community College, passed a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion statement in an online meeting on May 19, 2021.
The statement reads: “The Northwest State Community College Education Association is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion for all. Throughout American history, in periods of social, economic, ethnic, and racial injustice, higher education has illuminated a path to intellectual growth, enlightenment, and open-mindedness. We cherish our historic and important role as the facilitators of progress and promoters of learning and belonging. Together, we will work towards our mission, vision, and values to create inclusive environments, in order to improve lives and strengthen our communities. We unite in welcoming all on our shared journey toward justice and compassion for all humanity.”
The commitment to this statement comes after a year of discussion and revision in the NSCCEA. “We are excited to have a clear statement of the position of the NSCCEA on these important issues,” said Co-president Melanie Dusseau.
Co-president Colin Doolittle added, “Our members are devoted to the educational success of all community members in our service area. This statement is our way of making that public.”
