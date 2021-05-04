On April 23, Northwest State Community College hosted the first Northwest State Smash Invitational Tournament. Competitors from around the region met in the college atrium to battle each other in Nintendo’s Smash Bros. Ultimate.
More than 20 competitors battled for more than four hours until NSCC Visual Communication Graphic Design student, Michael Montgomery, came out on top. Participants included students from Patrick Henry, Defiance, Hilltop West Unity and Bryan high schools.
“eSports had a great start in Northwest Ohio but, like other things, COVID made us press the pause button,” said Michael Vanderpool, eSports coach and faculty at Northwest State Community College. “Some of the competitive play got regulated to solely online. It was awesome for us to be able to host a live tournament here to end the semester and give these players a chance to compete.”
The action was livestreamed on Twitch with NSCC students Ethan Eberly, Spencer Barhite, and Hunter Bour providing commentary.
“We couldn’t have done it without the help of Northwest State’s IT department,” continued Vanderpool. “John Shrader and Nick Keller were instrumental in helping to make sure that it went off without a hitch.”
To see a replay of the tournament, visit: https://www.twitch.tv/videos/998318900
For more information about esports at NSCC, please contact Michael Vanderpool, mvanderpool@northweststate.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.