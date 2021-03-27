ARCHBOLD — Darrell Handy has enjoyed a good life, thanks in part to the education he received at Northwest Technical College (now Northwest State Community College.) Because of his excellence in the classroom and his service in the community, Handy has been recognized by the college as a distinguished alumnus in 2000, and with emeritus status in 2021.
Handy, a 1973 graduate of Fairview High School and 1992 graduate of Northwest Tech, is perhaps best recognized for his work as the President and CEO of the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce. Handy began working with General Tire in 1973, working in various production positions, then with Continental Tire 1983-2006, and with Titan International from 2006-15. He worked with the Defiance Chamber 2015-19 before retiring. Even in retirement, Handy stays busy, working part-time for Cooper Farms.
Handy’s path to Northwest State was filled with adversity, as both of his parents passed away while he was in high school. He worked in the evenings, and went to school during the day for a portion of his high school time. A college education was not at top of his mind. “I had a rough two years of high school, and I really wasn’t ready for college yet,” Handy recalled. It took his supervisors at Continental Tire convincing him to pursue a post-secondary education to get him to come to the college in 1979 for a visit.
In his nomination letter, his nominee said “Mr. Handy served the NSCC Board and the College community with great respect and to the best of his ability during his tenure on the Board. He is a person who believes in serving his community. He has served several terms on the Defiance City Council, and he has been an adjunct instructor at NSCC. Mr. Handy is that person to ask for assistance when there is a community need.”
Some of Handy’s community activities and service include: Four County Alcohol, Drug and Mental health Board; Defiance County Economic Development Board; Solid Waste District Policy Committee; Defiance City Council; and NSCC Board of Trustee member, serving every office on the Board.
Handy has maximized his Northwest State education, from a student to an adjunct faculty member, to a board of trustees member, and now to a decorated honoree on behalf of the college. “I’m very proud to be an alumni of Northwest State. Everything I used in the business world, I learned here,” Handy concluded.
