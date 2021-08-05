ARCHBOLD — Seven students from Northwest State Community College’s practical nursing program celebrated completion of the program recently during a special pinning ceremony.

Graduates are eligible to take the National Council Licensure exam for Practical Nursing and upon successful completion, enter directly into the workforce. After obtaining work experience, they may continue their education and pursue a degree in registered nursing.

During the ceremony, the college also recognized eight students from the college’s phlebotomy technician certificate program, and one graduate from the medical assisting degree program.

Both options lead to entry-level positions in the health care field, and students earning the phlebotomy technician certificate may choose to continue their education for an associate degree in medical assisting.

Practical Nursing students recognized were: Noah Gaucin, Napoleon; Brittany Hunt, Maumee; Raquel Gomez-Garcia, Paulding; Traci Rue and Faith Troyer, both Continental; Madison Chastain, Scott; Mykayla Olds, Van Wert.

Phlebotomy students recognized were: Lauren Johnston, Brittany Moore, Summer Wagner, all of Defiance; Betsey Myers, Napoleon; Courtney Tolles, Deshler; Gabriella Barker, Bryan; Bailee Eck-Speelman, Bryan; Melissa French, Montpelier.

Medical Assisting student recognized was Melissa Elias, Defiance.

