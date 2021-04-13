ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College (NSCC) Foundation will award scholarships for the academic year 2021-22 at the annual Scholarship Awards Reception on Thursday at 6 p.m.
The all-online event will be pre-taped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone who wishes to view the event may go to the college's YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/user/NorthwestStateCC), or visit Northwest State's website at NorthwestState.edu.
The NSCC Foundation offers more than 45 scholarships for Northwest State students, with scholarships ranging from $250 to full tuition. Some scholarships are awarded to multiple students each year.
In 2020, the NSCC Foundation awarded $661,000 in scholarships to more than 250 students throughout northwest Ohio.
In 2021, NSCC will award 295 Foundation Scholarships to 278 students, totaling more than $830,000. 40% of the scholarship recipients reside in Henry County, 20% in Williams County, 15% in Defiance County, and 13% in Fulton County.
