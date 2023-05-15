ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College celebrated the 2023 graduating class at its spring commencement ceremony Saturday at Founder’s Hall here.
The ceremony recognized 225 graduates who completed an associate degree or certificate program with the college during fall, spring or summer term, comprising a total of 238 awards (189 associate degrees and 49 short-term certificates). Three students graduated with associate degrees via College Credit Plus, before they officially graduate from high school.
Lana Snider, NSCC vice president of enrollment management and student affairs, noted that 79% of the graduating class lives in the six-county service area of Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Van Wert and Williams counties. (A list of graduates appeared in Saturday’s Crescent-News.)
Snider also noted the students earning various honor society awards. Twenty graduates are Phi Theta Kappa, four graduates are Alpha Delta Nu (nursing), and one graduate is Kappa Beta Delta (business).
Dr. Todd Hernandez, NSCC president, presented Silas Smith with the president’s Outstanding Student Award.
Dr. Michael Thomson, who had served as the seventh president of the college, delivered the keynote address to the audience. He graduated with a Ph.D. in political science from the University of Kentucky and was a first-generation college student, Thomson was the seventh president of the college.
Jacob Pollard was selected to be the student speaker of commencement. Pollard began his journey in the NSCC business program after the death of his mother and the start of COVID in spring 2020.
Despite technically being a high school sophomore, Pollard was enrolled as a full-time college student and worked as a supervisor and mentor at PC Workshop in Paulding, a center for adults with developmental disabilities.
Pollard is an honored member of TRIO, Kappa Beta Delta and Phi Theta Kappa.
“I hope that your life will become more and more rich with knowledge and all kinds of insight,” Pollard stated. “That you have a future full of hope and peace. That you remember that you are never too broke, too alone, or too old to set another goal, dream a new dream, or fulfill a new purpose.”
As part of the graduate listing at the conclusion of the event, NSCC recognized its 17 Award of Merit recipients. For over 25 years, Northwest State has recognized graduates within the degree programs for their academic achievements.
Award of Merit recipients are chosen by faculty from the respective divisions based on leadership involvement, special talents or abilities in their academic field and significant contributions to Northwest State.
NSCC Distinguished Faculty were also recognized: Marianna Doolittle (full-time faculty) and Chelsie Ebaugh (part-time faculty).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.