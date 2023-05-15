Receives award

Northwest State Community College graduate Silas Smith (right) received the 2023 President’s Outstanding Student Award during the school’s commencement ceremony Saturday. He is shown accepting the award from Dr. Todd Hernandez, NSCC president.

 Photo courtesy of James Bellamy

ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College celebrated the 2023 graduating class at its spring commencement ceremony Saturday at Founder’s Hall here.


Tags

Load comments