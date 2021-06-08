• Fulton County

Board meeting:

The Board of Trustees of Northwest State will meet on Wednesday in room C200 at noon for a special meeting to vote on the Support Personnel Bargaining Agreement. The meeting will be live-streamed on the college’s YouTube channel and can also be viewed at https://northweststate.edu/live.

Immediately following, the Executive Committee of the Board will meet for discussion and review of agenda items in preparation for their regular meeting June 25.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments