ARCHBOLD — The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees met in regular session on Friday on the Archbold campus.

As part of the meeting, the board heard a presentation from Business & Public Services faculty member and NSCC alum Heather Galbraith on a mental health initiative she has put together.

“The Initiative can be broken down into three main goals,” Galbraith said. “Reduce the stigma of mental health for our learners, develop a campus wide approach to mental health care needs and lastly, (establish) a student body group.”

According to Mental Health America (mhanational.org), 19% of adults experienced a mental illness, an increase of 1.5 million people over last year’s dataset (2017-18 figures).

Northwest State offers its students, faculty and staff a no-charge, confidential Campus Counseling Center, supported by the Center for Child & Family Advocacy in Napoleon. Services available include: crisis intervention, information & referrals, and personal counseling. More information is available by texting NSCCHELP to 419-591-6487, or by calling that number.

In other actions, the board:

• approved the promotion of Shannon Floyd, director-advising, and Julie Thome, cook.

• approved the employment of Austin Flores, director-admissions; Heidi Keller, executive administrative assistant to the VP for academics; Gregory Nartker, faculty-industrial technologies (welding); Sarah Casserino, advisor-academic; and Alexsandra Yantis, success coach (TRIO-SSS).

• approved Remote Work Policy updates.

• approved NSCC to locally administer building B renovations ($2.4 million) and cyber disaster recovery site ($100,000) projects, including selecting consultants, preparing and approving contract documents, receiving bids and awarding contracts for each project.

• approved the 2020-21 revised budget.

• approved banking authority for business office transactions for the president, chief fiscal & administrative officer, and the director of finance and accounting.

• approved miscellaneous employment contracts and two resignations.

